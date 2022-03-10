Kanye West will still have a "major arc" appearance in the very first episode of the new Kardashians series despite him taking multiple shots over the past couple of months at his ex-wife's boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kardashian publicly addressed the harassment, saying that she is "handling it all privately" while maintaining that she wouldn't criticise her ex.

"Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately," Kim told the outlet in the joint interview with her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

She then spoke on the subject of West appearing in her family's upcoming Hulu seriesThe Kardashians, set to be released next month, which she confirmed to be a fact.

The scenes were filmed before things turned "acrimonious."

Kardashian was also clear that she had no intention of engaging in the negative discourse with West throughout the show.

"I don't think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show… I'm always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we're always a family," she said.

Kardashian further said that despite everything, she and West will always have "love and respect" for each other.

"I do think it's important for people to see that things aren't perfect all the time, but that they can get better," she said.

Kardashian didn't say whether or not the recent harassment would be discussed on the show.

In other parts of the interview, she did spill some details about what the show has in store, revealing things about her romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian that will be highlighted on the screen.

"[Viewers will see] how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know," she said.

Kardashian and Davidson have kept a large part of the relationship undercover since they were linked to each other in October 2021 and often don't make too many references to one another in interviews, so this is something fresh for fans.

And despite being private, she said that she's not opposed to having Davidson be filmed for the show. However, the show is not really something he would do.

"I have not filmed with him... And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does," she said in her first public mention of the comedian.

West had been romantically linked to multiple women such as Julia Fox,Chaney Jones, and model Vinetria before Kardashian in Davidson got together.

He seemingly tried to win her back with grand gestures, including sending her a truckload of roses on Valentine's Day.

After seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

The former couple share four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

