After going through one of the most high-profile celebrity breakups of all time – and not exactly excelling himself with his behaviour in the aftermath – much has been made of Kanye West’s new partner Chaney Jones and her resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, reportedly started dating the 24-year-old Instagram model in February after his split from Julia Fox.

People have been pointing out her striking similarity to Kardashian ever since the pair went official – but Jones doesn’t see the resemblance herself.

She responded to questions about Ye and his previous relationship in a new video published by TMZ.

When asked if she saw the resemblance between her and Kim, Jones said: "No, not really."

She was then asked if Ye ever talked to her about Kardashian, and she said: "No, we don't speak about her."

When discussing Ye’s posts about Kardashian on social media, Jones said: "I think you should talk to him about that, I don't want to speak on that.”

She wasn’t the only person to talk about Ye recently. Julia Fox was also asked by TMZ about the rapper’s behaviour.

"Kanye’s harmless. I just think that’s his artistic creative expression,” she said. “I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly."

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It comes after Ye was reportedly barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his “concerning online behaviour”.

Reports claimed that the decision was made in part due to West’s recent outburst against Trevor Noah, who will be hosting next month’s ceremony.

Ye split from Kim in 2021 Getty Images

West used a racial slur against Noah in an Instagram post after the Daily Show host said that the situation between the rapper, his ex-wife and Davidson was “terrifying to watch”.

