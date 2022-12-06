Kanye West's most recent anti-semitic comments, including his "like" for Adolf Hitler, continue to shock the world.

But comedians Garfunkel and Oates seemingly saw this coming over a decade ago.

In 2009, the duo, consisting of Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates, respectively), performed a comedy bit on stage called "Who Said It: Kanye or Hitler?"

A clip from the comedic moment shows the pair reciting quotes from both West and Hitler and then asking the audience to determine who said them.

"It's not that easy of a game," Lindhome told the audience before revealing the first quote.

And it really didn't seem easy.

Lindhome teased: "When a man is starving in the streets, he's not thinking of bread and water, but of caviar and champagne."

The audience seemed a bit trumped up by this quote, which turned out to be from Hitler.

After that quote, the audience was hit with, "I stand here as a revolutionary. It is as a revolutionary against the revolution," which the audience thought came straight from the rapper and designer - but it was Hitler.

The same thing happened with the following quote, "Nothing in life is promised except death," which the audience automatically assumed was Hitler when it was actually West.

Towards the end of the clip, Lindhome recited the quote, "I can design something for Obama to go to the club in," which most accurately guessed was West.

Interestingly enough, West no longer sees the former US president in the best light.

Although the clip is 13 years old, it didn't stop people from commenting about how much this comedy bit withstood the test of time.

One person on YouTube wrote: "I don't know if I've ever heard a joke that has aged this well. 13 years and this fine wine of a joke is just getting ripe!"

"his has aged better than any wine anyone could have distilled."

A third wrote: "There's a lot of things I love about Hitler" - Kanye West, 13 years after this video was posted, incredible."

