Kanye West's recent online trolling seems to be turning into a business move as he filed a trademark for a not-safe-for-work phrase he's used while bashing former pals.

In an exclusive report from TMZ, West (who legally changed his name to Ye) recently filed to trademark these phrases: "Good to hear from you b****" and "Tremendez."

Both phrases were said in West's raging exchange back and forth with his former friend, creative director Tremaine Emory.

Emory was one of the first people to publicly slam West for his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week - where he debuted the "White Lives Matter" shirt - because he was upset that Ye used Virgil Abloh's name when addressing the crowd before the show.

"I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil's death in your 'ye' is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery," Emory wrote in a 4 October Instagram post.

He also defended Vogue's Global Contributing Fashion Editor-at-Large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who West bashedafter she criticised the Yeezy show.

"You knew Virgil had terminal cancer, and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews, songs etc…YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…KEEP @gabriellak_j NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH," Emory added.

A few days after Emory's post, West shared a private text convo between the two, where he greeted Emory with, "Good to hear from you b****," the inspiration behind his new trademark.

Soon after, Ye continued to rail against Emory on social media, noting that he's "changing" Emory's name to "Tremendez."

"TREMAINE'S NEW NAME AS THE BLM OFFICER AT SUPREME ISSSS TREMENDEZ," West said.

He also created a logo that is similar to the Supreme logo (where Emory is the creative director) and swapped the word out with "Tremendez," the other filed trademark.

In other West business moves, he submitted an offer to purchase the right-wing social network, Parler, after being blocked from posting anything to Instagram and Twitter recently due to antisemitism.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," Ye said in a statement.

Parlement Technologies, the owners of Parler, didn't reveal a price, but they did say they are set to go ahead in 2022's fourth quarter.

