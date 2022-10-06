Kanye West meets Gabriella Kafer-Johnson over White Lives Matter t-shirt row

Kanye West has said he met with Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson over his controversial 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts which sparked outrage among the fashion community.

“Gabby is my sister. I’m not letting people go to bed thinking I didn’t meet with Gabrielle at 5pm today for 2 hours then we went to dinner at [Ferdi]", Kanye said on Instagram.

“She expressed that her company did not instruct her to speak on my t shirt expression.”

The pair reportedly apologised to each other but still disagree.

