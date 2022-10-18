Kanye West to buy right-wing social media platform Parler

Kanye West has submitted his offer to buy right-wing social network, Parler.

After he was blocked from posting on Twitter and Instagram due to antisemitism recently, he's reportedly on a mission to protect free speech.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said in a prepared statement.

Parlement Technologies, which owns Parler, haven't revealed the price, but say it's set to go ahead in the fourth quarter of 2022.

