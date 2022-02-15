Saturday Night Live's Michael Che has posted a hilarious response after Kanye West offered him a load of cash to stop working with Pete Davidson.

The Ye/Davidson feud has become one of the biggest talking points in the world of showbiz recently and there’s no love lost between the rapper and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend.

He recently shared a series of bizarre screenshots on Instagram aimed at Davidson, and while many have since been deleted, Mediaite noted that posts included a photo of Davidson with Machine Gun Kelly that was captioned, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

It looks like he’s so against the comedian that Ye has offered his Saturday Night Live co-star Che double his salary to never work with him again.



He reached out to Che, and wrote in all caps: “I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

Now, Che has responded - and it's probably not the reply Ye was hoping for.

While the comedian started by posting messages on a notepad that shows his loyalty to Davidson, he joked that a deal could be struck between the pair.



Che made a counteroffer, saying if Ye tripled his salary (”$90k a year!”), threw in full medical and dental, plus a vacation and a pair of size 12 Red October shoes he’d think about betraying his friend.

Oh, and he wanted Ye to make some beats for my band ‘The Slap Butts.’

There’s no word yet on whether Ye is open to the offer…

The "Famous" rapper posted yet another plea for Kardashian to take him back recently, as the fallout from their relationship continues.

Ironically enough, the snap West used to make his declaration of love to the Skims founder is a paparazzi shot of Kardashian and Pete Davidson having a date night in NYC (though West cropped out his ex-wife's current boyfriend).

