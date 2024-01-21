Kanye West accused of ‘emotional abuse’ after posting nearly nude photos of his wife

Social media users have accused Kanye West of "emotional abuse" with his latest Instagram post containing nearly nude photos of his alleged wife Bianca Censori.

In the recent uploads to his 18.6m followers, Censori can be seen in the kitchen wearing just a string nude thong one-piece along with a leather mask that covers her entire head.

She is facing away from the camera as she appears to be preparing or eating a dish.

"Cream of wheat," the 46-year-old wrote as the post caption while other posts included a side profile snap of Censori that shows the mask has a cut-out so the 29-year-old's face is visible.

There were also two other posts, one of Censori covered up with a long black trench coat, black thigh-high boots and mask, while the other showed her in the nude one-piece once more and in both photos her back is towards the camera, facing the wall.

Since posting these images, people online have expressed their concern for Censori as they described the images as "degrading," and "disturbing."

One person said: "What is wrong with you Kanye. Parading her around like a piece of meat, so degrading. Get some help because you have lost your mind!"

"Someone save this woman from emotional abuse," another person wrote.

A third person added: "You should be ashamed of yourself Kanye!!! Putting that poor girl through stuff like this!!! Would you want someone to treat your daughters like this!!!"

"What’s the purpose of exploiting your wife like this?" a fourth person asked.

Someone else commented: "Your posts are disturbing, as well as how you are treating your girlfriend."

While many also pointed out the hypocrisy of the controversial musician who previously criticized his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for the "too sexy" outfit she wore to the Met Gala in 2019.

West - who often expressed his fashion opinions and even styled some of Kardashian's outfits - didn't hold back with his thoughts on the corset dress she wore for the big event and said to her: "You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."

Elsewhere, this is not the first post from Kanye that has sparked concern for Censori, after he previously shared photos of her in very little clothing.

In December 2022, the pair were reported to have tied the knot just a few weeks after his divorce from Kardashian was finalised, however, neither of them have confirmed the marriage.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.