Kanye West breaks silence over alleged sex tape and claims of costly cover-up

Kanye 'Ye' West has broken his silence after claims surfaced of an alleged sex tape that he reportedly paid someone in the industry to get rid of.

Kevin KB Blatt, a self-described 'American fixer', turned to Instagram with a screenshot of a topless West, with a text overlay claiming the rapper forked out $250,000 to ensure it never became public.

Blatt "Hey @ye Remember that sex tape I helped you take off the market for you in 2012 with that hooker in Vegas?"

"Yeah this JEW didn't forget about what a horrible performance and what a small [eggplant emoji] u had. Hey, why don't you GO F*** Your favorite person in the world YOURSELF [thumbs up emoji]."

It comes after West went on an antisemitic, misogynistic and homophobic rant on X/Twitter earlier this month. He even promoted sales of a white T-shirt with a swastika on it and declared his love for Hitler.

West was seemingly unfazed by the sex tape allegations. Turning to X with a now-deleted post, he wrote: "THAT WAS A FUN NIGHT CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AGAIN."

Screenshots of the post have since been captured by fans online.

In an interview with the US Sun, Kevin said: "The only reason I am talking about it now is because I want Kanye to realise that his actions have consequences – I don’t want him to forget how many Jewish people - like me - have helped him over the course of his career.

"He is surrounded by Jewish people every day and they have helped him reach the top of his game – and then he’s going to say these disgusting things?

"Antisemitism hasn't been this high since the Holocaust and Jews are going to fight back because we cannot let that ever happen again. This cannot be tolerated by anybody.

"Kanye wants everyone to think he’s a genius but the fact is he’s clearly unhinged. And he needs to be stopped, so I’m willing to speak up."

Indy100 reached out to Kanye West's representative for comment

