Kanye West follows just four people on Instagram - and it explains a lot

Kanye 'Ye' West's recent social media rampage left people mortified, scratching their heads, and quickly hitting the unfollow button. His controversial remarks, including anti-Semitic and homophobic comments, have ignited widespread outrage – so much so that even Friends star David Schwimmer felt compelled to call on Elon Musk to remove the rapper from X/Twitter.

Yet, as West's online behaviour spiralled, his decision to follow just four people on Instagram raised just as many questions.

Despite West boasting over 20 million Instagram followers, he's kept his IG circle tight by only following just four of them back.

Who, you may ask?

It may come as no surprise that Diddy and his two sons, Justin and Christian Combs, make up three of them.

Last week, West took to X to publicly defend his "brother" by urging Donald Trump to "free" Diddy from jail. He later followed up with a shock collaboration with the disgraced rapper before later tweeting: "PUFF IS A WAY BETTER DAD THAN MY DAD AND A WAY BETTER DAD THAN ME".

Justin and Christian also reportedly visited West at his LA hotel.

The fourth person on West's following list is his wife Bianca Censori, with recent reports suggesting the pair are heading towards divorce.

However, despite the widespread reports of the split, Milo Yiannopoulos, speaking on behalf of the couple, insisted it was not the case.

"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together," he said.

"Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press.

"Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track."

