Kanye West continues to have falling outs with people and businesses due to his anti-semitic rhetoric.

But now it seems his fans are pulling away from the artist as they turned the viral r/Kanye subreddit into a Taylor Swift fan page.

During a recent appearance on Alex Jones' InfoWars, West said he "likes" German dictator Adolf Hitler and sees "good things" in him.

"Well, I see good things about Hitler also, I love everyone," West told Jones on Thursday (1 December).

And as a result of this recent anti-semitic commentary, fans have abandoned him on the subreddit dedicated to him.

"This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run, fellas," reads a post on the subreddit that received over 32,100 upvotes.

It was also accompanied by a picture of the Midnights artist.

The beef between West and Swift began at the 2009 Video Music Awards.

Ye had gotten up on the stage and grabbed the microphone from the singer-songwriter who was giving her acceptance speech for Best Female Video of the year for "You Belong With Me."

At that time, West thought Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" deserved the award.

Many fans of the former rapper took to the post's comment section to explain that they felt he was a bit over the top and cruel to Swift.

They even felt bad for how they behaved towards the situation.

One person wrote: "I absolutely loathed her back in 2016/17 just because I took Ye's side in their beef.

"Kinda regret it now that I like some of her music, and it's awfully clear that Kanye is a horrible person."

"Taylor will never lose... this man has been abusing her since she was a teenager, and she forgave him time after time, and in a last desperate attempt to destroy her career, he wrecked his own. She will always be superior because kindness and honesty will never lose," another added.

News of the subreddit's change also made its way onto Twitter, with people calling it West's "karma."

"It wasn't cute or funny when he tried to ruin her life multiple times… and yet some people thought so at the time so… the world keeps spinning.

Karma is real," one added.

"What's up with Taylor always predicting his fate in her lyrics lol," another wrote, referencing the song "Karma" off of Midnights.

Check out other reactions below.

Elsewhere, West's Twitter account was suspended again on Friday (2 December) after it was reinstated two months ago.

Tech billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk said that he violated the platform's rules against the incitement of violence.

One of West's posts appeared to have a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted on Friday.

