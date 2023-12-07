Kim Kardashian branded a 'snake' after Taylor Swift 'frame job'

Taylor Swift fans are urging Kim Kardashian to apologise after Swift opened up about their infamous 2016 feud.

To recap, after years of being swept under the rug, Kanye West released a song titled 'Famous' years back. The song lyrics 'I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*** famous' were interpreted as a reference to the 2009 VMA moment when Ye interrupted Swift's speech to say Beyonce should have won.

The rapper claimed that Swift had given Ye the go-ahead for the controversial lyric, but she denied it.

At the time, Swift's agent told Billboard: "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric “I made that b—h famous.’"

It then resorted to a back-and-forth between Swift, Ye and Kardashian, who later released a phone call snippet to her social media platforms.

Now, Swift has been crowned the Person of the Year by TIME magazine. During the interview, she lifted the lid on how she felt during the feud between the three.

"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me," she said.

"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she continued.

Since then, Kardashian's posts have been flooded with snake emojis, once again.

The reality star has not yet addressed fans' concerns.

