Kanye West conspires that 'they' made Twix chocolate bars bigger to make us all fat

Kanye West has left people baffled with a claim that “they” made Twix chocolate bars bigger to make us all fat.

The troubled rapper, who goes by the name Ye, has made headlines in recent years due to unhinged rants that have seen him accused of anti-Semitism and spouting conspiracy theories.

It seems the rapper’s thoughts continue to be fuelled by bizarre thoughts after he was seen getting worked up and ranting about Twix bars in an Instagram Live video in December 2023.

In the clip, the rapper appeared to be in a room surrounded by people who listened as he claimed: “They motherf**ing made the Twix double the size trying to make us fat.”

It is unclear who the rapper was referring to when he said “they”.

Another part of the video was shared on TikTok, and appeared to show a woman in the audience telling West, “You ain’t God”. West responded: “Shut up. Be quiet before you get exiled”.

The Instagram Live video appeared to be taken by YESJULZ, a social media personality and talent manager whose real name is Julieanna Goddard.

It seems people weren’t able to take West very seriously.

One person considered: “I wonder when he lay down at night do he bust out laughing at himself.”

Another pointed out: “The people around him always so confused.”

“This video is so funny because no one’s forcing you to eat the Twix,” said another.

In October 2022, West sparked major controversy when he wrote in a post on X/Twitter that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and claimed he “can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also”.

