Kanye 'Ye' West fans hope he 'sees the light' after $8 million YesJulz claim

Kanye 'Ye' West fans hope he "sees the light" after Yeezy chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos fired YesJulz and filed a $8 million claim against her for allegedly breaking her NDA.

Julieanna Goddard, 34, is a talent manager and entrepreneur, who posts as 'YesJulz' online.

In the last few days, there has been a chaotic fallout behind the scenes at Yeezy between Yiannopoulos and YesJulz, which has led to leaked texts and social media swipes. Ye even shared an Instagram Story detailing the $8 million claim, days after YesJulz dared him and Yiannopoulos to do so.

The notice claims YesJulz publicly disclosed "corporate sales figures, social media strategies, text messages with Ye and management, release plans for the Vultures album, and product designs before release."

It said that to suggest YesJulz "suffers from a lack of impulsive control would be to excuse her from responsibility from behaviour that is hurtful, hateful and destructive."

"Upon her termination, she posted on X (Twitter): 'F*ck an NDA / sue me... I dare Milo or any lawyers at YZY to try.'

"They now do," it continued.

YesJulz has since been praised for "providing receipts" over certain events on her Snapchat account.







YesJulz shared a string of images and videos detailing her background and role at Yeezy.



She claimed she was asked to help with a Vegas event where she "simply assisted with inviting the artists and doing my best with logistics for attending."

However, according to the talent manager, she was left with a few hours to do so after the team purposely left her off the private jet.

"But I never let a hater stop me from getting the job done," she added.

She also claimed that her work ethic and drive were often shut down by other male members of the team "who insisted I wasn't qualified and that they, men, of course had better options than I."

One example she shared was a "multimillion-dollar" Ye listening party at an "amazing venue" ("Factory Town") she had planned.

Instead, event coordinators hosted it at a flea market, with "the producers of the event – who stopped answering my texts and did this bad boy FULLY on their own and forgot the aux chord."

She added that despite the event, she attended and volunteered for free due to her "personal friendship and loyalty to Ye."

YesJulz even helped with getting new DJs into the event within the hour after realising the men weren't capable of pulling off the event singlehandedly.

More text exchanges from YesJulz Snapchat were later shared online.

X/Twitter users soon chimed in to praise YesJulz, with one writing: "I’m so glad I never hopped on the hate @YesJulz bandwagon even though I felt for the scammer allegations. The more u find out the more u realize that Ye fans should be thanking her not hating her."



Another added: "@YesJulz really dropped good insight with receipts, while being professional af. respect."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "I just watched your snap, wow this is insane. I’m glad you’re speaking your truth! Hope everything works out"

YesJulz was fired for reportedly violating her NDA. However, she now claims she "never signed that NDA" and that she "has proof" to back it.

One tweet suggested that Yiannopoulos could get locked up for "10 years" if "they forged your signature," to which YesJulz responded with Kanye West's track 'Jail'.

Indy100 reached out to Kanye 'Ye' West's representative for comment

