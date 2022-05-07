Hollywood actor Kate Beckinsale has been invited for a drink at the 'local boozer' of a man who grew a penis on his arm after she said how much she loved his story on Instagram.

The Underworld star shared a story from the New York Post on her account on Thursday about Malcolm MacDonald, a 47-year-old mechanic from Norfolk, who had an artificial penis crafted onto his arm after his original appendage "fell off" after he had an infection in his perineum.

Surgeons used a skin flap on his left arm to manufacture the penis but there was a complication in the operation meaning that it wasn't actually reattached to his pubic area for six years, not helped by other delays such as Covid and staff shortages.

On Instagram, Beckinsale wrote: "Literally scouring for news that doesn’t make me want to jump out of the window . This man said :

“It’s not every day you see a man with a penis on his arm. Of course, I see the funny side.” Of course he is from the UK. Of course he has done a photo shoot down the rec with a willy hanging out of his sleeve. Feel momentarily better. God bless you , Malcolm xxx"









Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Speaking to The Sun, MacDonald admitted that he was flattered by Beckinsale's offer, adding: "I’d be happy to take her out for saveloy and chips, anytime. I’ll pay.

"But she’ll have to come to Thetford. She seems like a nice girl and it’s great she’s read my story and what I’ve been through.

"The kisses are a nice touch too. I’m ready for dating again, so why not her? I’ll even treat her to a pint down at my local boozer.”

According to the New York Post, Beckinsale is believed to be single right now so there might be a chance for MacDonald especially if she enjoys saveloy and chips.

MacDonald's ordeal was recounted in a Channel 4 documentary earlier this week has been celibate for six years but is hopeful that, with his new penis, he'll finally be able to have sex again.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.