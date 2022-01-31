Reality star Katie Price has revealed that it is her aim to make £1 million from OnlyFans to pay off debts.

The former glamour model recently started an OnlyFans account in the hopes of empowering other women and saying it was something she was “born to do”.

Price has allegedly told friends she wants to raise at “least £1m this year” through her appearance on the subscription-only site and is “convinced” she can do it.

The Sun reports that a source said: “The initial signs are good and the interest from fans has blown Katie away.

“She is really focusing on making this most of this opportunity and thinks she can do really well this year and take a big step to clearing her debts.”

The 43-year-old was declared bankrupt in December 2019, after once being worth an estimated £45 million. She now has around £3.2 million in debt.

Price was allegedly convinced by her fellow showbiz friend Kerry Katona to join OnlyFans and her only regret is “not doing it years ago”.

The source added: “Kerry has been really supportive. She made £1m in her first year on OnlyFans. And Katie hopes to make at least as much as that too.

“Throw in the book she’s writing and all the other work she has bubbling away Katie has actually never felt more upbeat and confident about the future.”

The troubled star recently narrowly avoided prison after pleading guilty to a driving offence that saw her crash her vehicle near her home in Sussex.

Price was given her sixth driving ban and was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for driving without insurance and while disqualified.

