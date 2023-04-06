Katy Perry's 'ugly cry face' got the best response from Kim Kardashian

Celebrities Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian appear to have bonded over having ugly crying faces over an Instagram post.

Perry, who is a longstanding judge on the TV talent show, American Idol, shared a clip on social media that sparked the conversation.

In the short GIF, a zoomed-in shot of Perry’s face showed her crying with her face screwed up. The caption read: “Hi this is my ugly cry face. Watch #idol now to get urs.”

The moment was captured during a performance by the contestant Fire Wilmore during which singer Perry became emotional.

Perry’s post quickly drew attention, receiving almost half a million likes since it was shared. It also got the attention of fellow “ugly” crier, Kardashian.

Kardashian has famously become a meme thanks to her ugly cry and she expressed sympathy with Perry in the comments section.

Kardashian wrote: “We all have one.”





Her comment has been liked over 5,000 times and other Instagram users chimed in on their hilarious exchange.

One person wrote: “You’re so real for this hahah.”

Another said: “This comment needs to go down in history.”

Someone else added: “Best comment award.”

It’s not the first time that the celebrity pair have mentioned one another on social media. Katy Perry went viral last year and issued an apology to Kardashian for her awkward reaction to a TikTok game that mentioned Pete Davidson.

