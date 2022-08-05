Katy Perry decided to join in on the MASH game, a popular filter on TikTok - and it resulted in an apology to Kim Kardashian, and the pop star's fiance Orlando Bloom.

The filter randomly and automatically selected a dream house, car, number of kids, and lover, and the Roar singer decided to give a whirl, sharing the result with her 6.4m followers.

Sporting a hot pink outfit and in full glam, Perry looked at her screen to get what she would get for each section, and this would be a castle for her house and a modern car which she seemed pretty chuffed about.

However, she wasn't so keen when the filter said she would have six kids as her eyes widened at the number and then finally it was revealed her "lover" is comedian Pete Davidson.

Though it clearly wasn't the pop star's first choice as she looked at the camera and gave an awkward facial expression.

But this reaction was probably due to them both being off the market as she gave an apology to Davidson's girlfriend, Kim Kardashian as she wrote: "No offence @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando?)," also referring to her actor fiance.





Over 4.3m people have viewed the clip, as people couldn't help but laugh at Perry's reaction to being given Pete Davidson as her "lover" by the filter.

One person said: "CRYING NOT THE DISGUST AT PETE LMAO."

"She ain’t feelin Davidson…," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Kim's coming for you Katy run."

"Your facial expressions win the internet today," a fourth person replied.

Coincidentally, Davidson and Bloom are co-stars in the comedy Wizards! which is currently being filmed in Australia - so a double date perhaps?

