TikTok launches live trivia challenges with cash prize pool

Want to put your knowledge to the test with the chance to win cash?

Well, TikTok has just the activity for you (and it's giving serious throwback vibes to HQ Trivia).

The platform has launched "TikTok Trivia" its series of live trivia games set to take place over five days - and there's a big prize users can win.

From February 22 to February 26, there will daily livestreams for different rounds taking place on the official @TikTok account, and there will be a wide range of categories from lifestyle and sports to music and beauty.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

There will also be John Wick-related questions given that Lionsgate and John Wick Chapter 4 are sponsoring the event, amid the upcoming release of the action film on March 24.

The events will be hosted by popular TikTok creator James Henry, a known for creative viral skits, who will present the various rounds, and players will be able to interact with him.

TikTok also has a whopping $500,000 cash prize pool that’s split between winners - to win a share of the cash, James explained that the player must answer all twelve multiple choice questions correctly before the time expires.

Not to mention, there will be special Survival Rounds that participants should keep their eyes peeled for.

This is where there is no limit to the number of questions, and the difficulty of the questions will keep increasing with the last group standing splitting a $100,000 prize pool.

Participants must be 18 or over to play.

To take part in TikTok Trivia, users can registers via the trivia widget on the For You feed by searching for #TikTokTrivia.

Or alternatively, by visiting @TikTok account to participate in real-time interactive trivia.

The first three days of trivia will include two sessions per day at 5-6 pm PT/8-9 ET and 6-7 pm PT/9-10 pm ET.

For more information visit the TikTok website.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.