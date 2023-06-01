Keanu Reeves saved Kate Beckinsale from exposing her 'crotch' on the red carpet

We all know The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves is a pretty cool guy, but an anecdote from actor Kate Beckinsale shared on Instagram is seeing the film star given some belated kudos for what happened at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993.

The pair were due to appear on the red carpet for the film Much Ado About Nothing, which is a bit ironic considering Beckinsale revealed she suffered a wardrobe malfunction on her journey to the event.

Posting a snap from the red carpet, explaining that her mum managed to find a picture from Cannes from more than two decades ago, the Underworld star explained that she bought the bodysuit in the photo from a Sock Shop at an airport.

“When I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind.

“I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked,” she said.

A dreaded wardrobe malfunction. We hate to see it.

Beckinsale continued: “Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened.

“In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked.”

Not all heroes wear capes - well, unless they’re playing the iconic role of Neo in The Matrix franchise, that is.

Responding to the story, King Kong star Naomi Watts wrote: “Hysterical."

Meanwhile, fashion designer Bach Mai replied that he “[loves] this story”.

Iconic.

