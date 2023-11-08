Kendall Jenner fans defend model's 'boring' near-nude Christmas shoot

Kendall Jenner unveiled a stunning new Christmas campaign for Jacquemus – and trolls have candidly shared their honest thoughts.

A near-nude Jenner can be seen wearing only a Santa hat in one of the photos. In another shot posted to the French fashion brand's Instagram, the 28-year-old poses in a fleece jumper and skis – and it certainly got peoples' attention.

It didn't take long for Instagrammers to comment on Jenner's bare bottom, with one writing: "Is the ass really necessary?"

"Should’ve chosen a new face instead," another harshly wrote, while a third brutal follower added: "Super blend sorry… like really real boring. Nothing emanates from her as a model, I don’t even know how that’s possible… I don’t care about KJ but I do care about and love the original essence of Jacquemus and this ain’t it."

While trolls were thick and fast under the post, fans of the star jumped to defend her work.

"I am buying whatever Kendall Jenner is selling any day anytime. She is everything that I want to see on a campaign. For the haters, look in the mirror, you are hating yourself. Bring that karma to your lives," one user passionately gushed.

Meanwhile, Spanish singer Rosalia shared the love by simply chiming in with a heart emoji.





It comes after Jenner bravely opened up about her anxiety struggles on an episode of The Kardashians.

"I swear he [her dog, Pyro] has really bad separation anxiety," she told Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex. "I have anxiety and I think he has anxiety. Maybe I’m the problem, maybe he feels my anxiety? I could be the problem. I’ve been really bad lately. It’s one of the reasons why I’m actually scared to have children."

