Kendall Jenner risks Instagram ban after posing braless in transparent dress

Kendall Jenner defied Instagram policy on nudity as she posed in a sheer one shoulder black midi dress in a recent post.

The 27-year-old model sported the revealing outfit for Lori Harvey's - daughter of TV host Steve Harvey - 26th birthday celebrations in West Hollywood, California.

For the look, The Kardashians star decided to go braless in a underneath the dress in a "free the nipple" move, and also had visible black underwear on.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While the dress also appeared to have a black choker attached with a 3D red flower for a pop of colour, and she accessorised this with strappy black heels and had her hair in an updo.

In a post to her 271m followers, Jenner shared several images of herself from where she posed on a bed in the risqué dress and captioned the pics with a black cat emoji.

Jenner's latest post does go against Instagram's policy on nudity, where the social media platform has laid out the following rules:

Instagram acknowledges that while "people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature," nudity is simply not allowed.

"This includes photos, videos and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks," the company said.

"It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth-giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed."

If an Instagram user violates the community guidelines, they have every right to remove the content, or even disable accounts, and in some cases, work with law enforcement when they “believe that there’s a risk of physical harm or threat to public safety.”

Jenner has previously spoken about feeling "completely comfortable" pulling off this daring look at her first high-fashion show for Marc Jacobs.

"I actually could not believe I was there. I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out," she told Vogue, for the fashion magazine's "Life in Looks" series last year.

"I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand] wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple,'" she explained.

"It didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, ‘Dope, whatever they want, it’s their vision, let’s do it.’ So I was completely comfortable."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.