Kim Kardashian has championed some pretty outlandish looks in her time but you wouldn’t know it from glancing around her home.

The KOWTK icon gave her 334 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her pad on Tuesday in all its muted-toned glory, but what she described as her “happy” place left many feeling “depressed”.

She shared a series of snaps including one of a plain, pale grey teacup and saucer, one of a plain, pale grey living room, and one of a plain, pale grey marble stool (you can see where we’re going with this…).

Of course, plenty of fans swooned over the “stunning” simplicity of her interiors, but others had less flattering assessments to offer.

“Looks like dated minimalist designs from communist Russia… drab, depressing and void,” wrote one commentator.

“It’s like a tomb,” said another.

A third likened it to “the set of Dune”, while others compared it to a “psych ward”, a prison, and a morgue.





Other sceptics suggested she had ulterior motives with the post, and was using it as an attempt to distract from the current controversy in which she’s embroiled.

“This is called gauging the temp on social media to find out how many people are with/against you,” one wrote.

Kardashian and her sisters have been tackling a fierce backlash over a recent Balenciaga campaign which saw young kids holding teddy bears dressed in bondage.

The reality star and mother-of-four has close ties with the fashion house, which has since retracted the tasteless photos.

She had remained silent in the days following its emergence online, later explaining that she’d wanted to speak with the brand to “understand for myself how this could have happened”.

She tweeted on Sunday: "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images.

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

She continued: “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

But, based on the comments that her “Things at home that make me happy” Insta post provoked, people aren’t so willing to forgive the fashion house, nor are they willing to forgive her for endorsing it.

The bulk of the 5,450+ replies have featured one simple hashtag: “#cancelbalenciaga.”

