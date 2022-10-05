Khloé Kardashian has denied using Photoshop after a snap of her in a black Balenciaga catsuit that highlighted her curves was shared online.



Some fans thought that the photo - which was taken in her glamorous hotel room during Paris Fashion Week — had been altered because the walls around the Good American founder's body appeared warped. Her waist also seemed much smaller than usual.

But setting the record straight on Tuesday (4 October), the 38-year-old reality star replied to a Twitter fan account that shared her image, noting that she "never even posted this photo."

"I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did, but I didn't," Khloé replied to the account that was searching for the image's origin.

"Also, I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol, please," she added.

However, when commenters started to criticise Khloe for seemingly placing the Photoshopping blame on her glam team, she wrote: "Wait, not saying my glam did that either in just saying I didn't post this photo on my page. Where's the receipts that I did? Lol people are so weird."

This isn't the first time Khloé or other members of the Kardashian crew have been spotted Photoshopping photos.

In 2021, Khloé's team scrubbed an unaltered image of her after it was shared without her approval.

The image showed the reality star candidly posing by the pool in a bikini.

However, the photo didn't have the enhancements people were used to seeing on her social media.

Although her team called the image "beautiful," they also said it was unauthorized and even threatened legal action against people who posted it.

And in April 2022, she admitted that her 5-year-old daughter True Thompson was edited into Disneyland pictures with Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago.

The original image was actually with Chicago and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster.

"Welllppp I f***** this one up. Anyways….. let's focus on something else," Khloé tweeted before she plugged the family's reality show: "Our show airs in a few days."

