Khloe Kardashian told her latest Instagram post has 'British council estate vibes'

Khloe Kardashian’s recent Instagram post has sparked a wave of Brits all saying it gives off “council estate vibes”.

Kardashian is known for living an ultra-glamorous celebrity life with designer clothes and expensive cars and homes.

But, her recent picture on Instagram is reminding people of much more humble surroundings as the reality star can be seen posing in a bathroom with her friend, Olivia Pierson, in front of the black and white floral wallpaper design.

Kardashian captioned the post: “This is why we take so long in the bathroom.”

In the comments, plenty of people assembled to say the same thing: the picture is giving a very British aesthetic.

Some compared it to the interior design of a council house, while others suggested it looked like the inside of a pub toilet on a night out.

One person commented: “Can’t cope with the wallpaper. It’s giving British council estate vibes.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Someone else wrote: “British girl night out photo aesthetic.”

Another added: “That’s a B&M wallpaper if ever I’ve seen one.”

“The wallpaper is giving, let’s go take photos in the toilet at an English pub vibes,” someone else wrote.

It wasn’t just on Instagram that people had the same thought. On Twitter, someone shared a screengrab of the post and captioned it: “Obsessed with this picture of Khloe Kardashian. She looks like she’s going to a 21st in Dungannon in 2015. Is she doing this to taunt us?”

Her post comes after her sister Kim went viral earlier this year for her “chav” makeover on TikTok.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.