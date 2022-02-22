Kanye West has hit out at Khloé Kardashian after she posted pictures of his daughter where she looks “too grown”.

West, also known as Ye, criticised his former sister-in-law after she shared two snaps to her Instagram story of a “girls day” she was enjoying with four-year-old Chicago, who West shares with Kim Kardashian.

The snaps showed Khloé leaning over and taking a couple of selfies with her niece after strapping her into a car seat.

But West was less than pleased, and reportedly reshared the posts to his own Instagram along with the caption: “These pics are too grown looking for my little girl”.

The post now appears to have been deleted.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss West’s post, with some noting that it looks as though the child is wearing a make-up filter.

One commenter wrote: “Then ask your kid’s aunt to take it down… not post it on your Instagram so that millions more people can see it Kanye smh [shaking my head].”

Another asked: “Why can't he call up Khloe and discuss this with her? no one on the internet can help you with your parenting problems. like hello.”

Another said they hate the term “grown” to refer to young girls and said Khloé is a “weirdo for putting a makeup filter on a four-year-old”.

“All I see are the car seat straps, too loose and twisted,” another said.

West’s criticism comes as he and Chicago’s mom Kim Kardashian go through a messy breakup.

The rapper begged Kardashian to take him back during a concert with Drake in December and bought a house across the street from her home.

He also sent her a truckload of roses and posted a cringe message on Instagram for Valentine’s day.

West recently had a short-lived relationship with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, with the pair even dressing in matching clothes.

The rapper has since been feuding with Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

