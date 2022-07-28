Khloe Kardashian is getting called out for posting a picture of her daughter on a private jet just weeks after Kylie Jenner was slammed for taking a 17-minute plane ride.

Kardashian, 38, posted a photo to her Instagram on Wednesday of her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson sitting on a private plane.

The toddler beamed a toothy smile while holding a tablet and eating a small bag of chips. Behind Thompson, an Hermes blanket was draped across the seat.

"My little lady," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

While many people were quick to point out how adorable Thompson is, including Kylie, others scolded Kardashian for using a private plane.

"Did you fly for more than 10 minutes or are y’all just killing the planet for funsies again," a Instagram user wrote.

"Going 10 mins down the street lol," another person commented.

Just last week, Jenner was slammed online after posting a picture posing next to her and partner Travis Scott's private planes. Soon after, a Twitter account that tracks private plans of celebrities notified people Jenner's plane only flew for 17 minutes.





People called out Kardashian for flaunting her wealth and hurting the planet.

"When I see your pics you share with us nature and beautiful wild countries… So il really don’t understand why you have such way of living… Jets, big cars, huge houses… Your carbon footprint is devastating earth… Non sense". A person commented on the photo.

It is unclear where Kardashian was going but the mother-daughter duo recently embarked on a tropical vacation with family celebrating Kardashian's 38th birthday.

Two weeks ago, Kardashian confirmed she and Tristan Thompson were expecting a second baby via surrogate.

