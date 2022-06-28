'Wasted' Kris Jenner slurs through speech at Khloe Kardashian's birthday

Kris Jenner struggled to finish her speech at daughter Khloe's 38th birthday dinner, as she described herself as a 'little wasted' in hilarious Instagram footage from the evening.

"I know I’m a little wasted – and a little green – but I just want to say is I am so f****** in love with you Khloe Kardashian," she slurred, almost knocking her drink off the table.

"I just want to say how much I love you and I’ve had way too much to drink tonight but we’re here because we love you."

