Video

'Wasted' Kris Jenner slurs through speech at Khloe Kardashian's birthday

Kris Jenner struggled to finish her speech at daughter Khloe's 38th birthday dinner, as she described herself as a 'little wasted' in hilarious Instagram footage from the evening.

"I know I’m a little wasted – and a little green – but I just want to say is I am so f****** in love with you Khloe Kardashian," she slurred, almost knocking her drink off the table.

"I just want to say how much I love you and I’ve had way too much to drink tonight but we’re here because we love you."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

kris jenner
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz