Kid Cudi has spoken about his feud with Kanye West and offered some advice to his ex-friend saying he needs to 'be a grown man and deal with the fact you lost your woman'.

Speaking with Esquire magazine, Cudi said West's sudden turn on him 'p***sed' him off.

"Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some shit about you?” Cudi asked. “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments?"

"That shit p***ed me off. That he had the power to f*** with me that week. That he used his power to f*** with me. That p***ed me off," he added.

The two rappers were once good friends having collaborated on various songs together. They even shared the stage in Sacramento in 2016 shortly after Cudi left rehab for mental health issues.

But ultimately West turned on Cudi for his friendship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's once boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Long before Kardashian and Davidson dated, Cudi was friends with Davidson. West even dinned with Davidson and Cudi back in 2019.

But in February, West called out Cudi for being friends with "you know who" and announced he would no longer be on his album Donda 2.

Since then, Cudi said he has "zero tolerance for the wrong energies" and extended some advice to West.

“If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f***ing problem. You need to own up to your s*** like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

It seems the future of the two rapper's friendship will ever mend as Cudi said he "doesn't see it happening" adding that he is going to have to "become a monk" for it to work out.

