The cast of And Just Like That rejected Meghan McCain’s criticism of the show being too politically correct or the victim of “wokeness.”

“I disagree… The show became so beloved,” said actress Cynthia Nixon.



She continued: “I think that people forget how incendiary the show was - not just only because of the sexual frankness and the conversations and the scenes of sex, but how revolutionary this was to show back in the day. Four women having a lot of sex with a lot of different partners. Marriage was out there in the ether, but not necessarily something they were pursuing.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.