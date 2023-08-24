Sassy Selena Gomez video has fans convinced she's shading Justin Bieber

A new Selena Gomez TikTok has fans debating whether it's really throwing shade at ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

In the clip, the singer is miming an iconic Sex and the City moment featuring Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

"It's over, I told my wife", a male voice can be heard saying, with Gomez miming back: "Who is this?"

It's thought it was promoting her new single coming out soon, however, some fans are convinced it was aimed at Justin and Hailey Bieber, who have been caught up in a year of drama.

