Kim Kardashian received praise from social media for putting the former mining community of Barnsley "on the map" by sporting the name of the town on her bodysuit.

On Tuesday, The SKIMS founder and mogul caught people's attention when she was spotted wearing the outfit during an appearance at the Balenciaga store in Paris with her daughter North, 9.

On the back of the jumpsuit, a list of place names and dates can be seen with Barnsley inscribed at the top of the jumpsuit's backside.

In a DailyMail report, the locations listed on the back of Kardashian's body suit were a list of tour dates for a fake band called Speedhunters.

Balenciaga created the outfit and theoretical band in 2018 and had previously revealed that the tour dates are an ode to the birthdays of the company's team members.

Barnsley Museums took to their official Twitter account to thank the reality star and mogul.



"Kim Kardashian walking around with Barnsley on her bottom is not something we expected to be tweeting about today.

"Thank you @KimKardashian for putting Barnsley on the map and your [peach emoji]," they wrote.

People took to comments to express their pleasant surprise for the south Yorkshire town getting a debut on Kardashian's backside.

“Booty-ful #Barnsley

"#Keeping up with #Yorkshire

"Don't get left behind," one joked.

"That makes two of us. Didn't expect to read about it either!" another added.

A third wrote: "This is amazing!!! As expected!"

Someone else who made a remark about life working at a museum wrote: "I've said it before, no two days working in museums are ever the same!"

Elsewhere, Kardashian and North were seen out and about in Paris, with North wearing a rare cobalt blue-coloured $10,000 jacket.

It was her father Kanye West's notable varsity jacket from his Pastelle line, which was being sold that amount earlier this year.

He wore the jacket once while performing his song "Heartless" at the 2008 American Music Awards.

