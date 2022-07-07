Kim Kardashian has been mocked for her recent appearance at Balenciaga's fashion show - with the reality star's runway walk being compared to that of a fictional serial killer.

The 41-year-old modelled clothes from Balenciaga's latest collection at the brand's fashion show in Paris on Wednesday (6 July), which also included fellow celebrities actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa taking to the catwalk.

In a post to Instagram which included photos and clips from her appearance, the reality star wrote: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honour to walk in a couture show!”



Kardashian sported a long-sleeved black latex gown, with a sweetheart neckline accessorised with black tights and black pointed-toe heels while styling-wise, her blonde hair slicked back into a low bun.





However, people online were quick to slate Kardashian's walk with one comparing it to fictional serial killer Michael Myers from the classic 1978 horror film Halloween.

"Michael Myers chasing Jamie Lee Curtis in every halloween movie," one Twitter user tweeted along with the clip of Kardashian's model walk, and the comparison has received 17,000 likes.









While another person referenced the Michael Myers walking trend on TikTok and said Kardashian is setting an example for the viral craze.

Though it wasn't just comparisons to Michael Myers, as Kardashian's walk became the perfect meme format.





























































Kardashian has been pictured in Paris this week with her 9-year-old daughter North West who recently challenged the paparazzi.

Footage emerged of North where she asked paparazzi who were waiting outside Ferdi restaurant on Tuesday: "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?"

To which one paparazzo replied: "Because you’re so famous! We love you, North!"

