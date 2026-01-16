Kim Kardashian's Skims is one of the most influential brands in the fashion world right now, having just been valued at $5 billion.

Of course, it helps having one of the biggest faces on social media fronting the company, but what has consistently set Skims apart from its (many, many) competitors is that they're not afraid to innovate - even if it's in ways no one asked for.

Their commitment to creating shapewear that suits every skin tone and body type is commendable, and now, they're using their global fan base to break the mould in other ways too.

Most recently, the brand announced a second collaboration with Nike, including their first ever shoes; which have got people talking once more.

The once-hated Nike Air Rift has been given a Kardashian makeover - think nude, muted tones in line with their loungewear colours - and of course, that split toe design.

“There’s something so powerful and beautiful about a ballet flat, which is why reimagining the Nike Rift for the first NikeSKIMS sneaker felt perfect,” says Kim Kardashian. “The Rift isn’t just a shoe – it’s a 90s icon that women everywhere have fallen in love with. Together with Nike, we focused on creating a version that feels minimalist, sleek and flattering.”

However, not everyone's convinced by the now-dubbed 'camel toe' footwear trend - and it's quickly become one of many "What the hell?" moments for Skims in the last few years.

"I know you're lying", one fan commented under the launch post.

"Oh hell no", someone else penned.

"I didn't realize that having hooves for feet was in this season...I'll pass", a third joked.

Will they still be a sell-out success at $150? We'll predict probably - but it doesn't mean it won't secure its place in the Hall of Fame of Skims' most questionable moments.

Not convinced?

Here are some of Skims' most divisive fashion moments of all time...

The Ultimate Bush

Skims

We're not sure many style moments will top this one (both Skims and, well, in general), after the brand introduced a pubic hair-laden thong in October 2025.

The £34 contraption, which comes in 12 shades and styles launched with a fun "does the carpet match the drapes?"-inspired campaign, and bizarrely, it somehow sold out.

It's creative, that's for sure.

The Face Wrap

Skims

Skims already has the shapewear world in the palm of its hand, and with so many styles already on offer, they decided to turn things up a notch.

In July 2025, the brand announced they'd now be serving up shapewear for your face, including the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap. It's essentially a pressurised bandage for your face that aims to sharpen your jawline.

The rather medical-looking contraption, inspired by lymphatic drainage, comes in two colours (clay and cocoa), and wraps around your face and neck, before being closed by a velcro strap.

However, Kardashians says the Skims version is an "absolute necessity", and has been upgraded with "signature sculpting fabric and infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft overnight jaw support.”

The Micro Bikini

Skims

We're well-accustomed to seeing Kim bikini-clad on a beach on Instagram, however, no one was quite ready for the 2023 release of the Micro Bikini.

The $28 (£22.50) top and bottoms, $14 (£11) were so small, in fact, that someone managed to fit a whole tortilla chip in the bottoms - and they were pretty much on par in terms of size.

Strangely, we've not seen anyone wear it since...

The Pierced Nipple Bra

Skims

One Skims release that was rather divisive yet ended up becoming quite popular was the first-of-its-kind Pierced Nipple Bra.

The bra was a follow-up to the brand's 2023 nipple bra, and featured the same design as their traditional push-up bra - except it had the extra detail of faux nipple piercings, so, as they put it, you could "Get the 'ooo' without the ouch".

The bad news is that it would appear it's no longer available to buy, so you may need to do some DIY on your existing Skims sets...

There's little that can surprise us anymore.

