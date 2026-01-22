Kim Kardashian makes rare Taylor Swift admission on Khloe in Wonder Land

m Kardashian made a rare admission about Taylor Swift during an intimate chat on her sister’s podcast, Khloe in Wonderland.

During Wednesday’s episode (21 January), the SKIMS mogul revealed that she’s a big fan of Swift, despite their past public feud involving ex-husband Kanye West.

When Khloe asked whether people would be surprised to learn that she listens to Swift, Kim quipped: "I think I've said it."

Khloe chimed in, suggesting, "People would be surprised."

Calling Swift a "super talented, great artist," Kim admitted she has many of Swift’s older tracks on her playlist, especially since she’s a fan of country music.





It didn't take long for fans to chime in on the action, with one writing: "They’re so real for this."

Another added: "Love this honestly. Taylor really has that kind of music that sticks with you, no matter who you are. Hearing Kim say that just shows how widely respected Taylor’s talent is."

Meanwhile, a third suggested it was "a clear public gesture to finally end their long feud."

- YouTube www.youtube.com





This isn’t the first time Kim has shown love for Swift. Back in 2009, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was one of her "biggest fans," adding: "I love Taylor Swift."

Though, the pair’s history hasn't been without drama.

Famously, in 2016, Kardashian’s ex-husband West released the track 'Famous', which took a very direct pop at Swift – a move Kim claimed the singer agreed to, even sharing audio of a phone call in which she gave it the OK.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.