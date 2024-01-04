Fans heartbroken as Kim Kardashian shuts down her mobile game after 10 years

Kim Kardashian’s mobile game 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' is shutting down after 10 years - much to the disappointment of fans.

The reality star and businesswoman launched her mobile game back in 2014 and it proved a huge commercial success which earned over $200 million.

'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' was saw the user's character going on their journey from an E-list to becoming an A-list celebrity, where users would complete to boost their status such as booking modelling jobs, acting jobs, club appearances and going on dates.

In-game purchases were also available for users to buy, with its very own "K-star" currency which would allow you to buy new outfits and speed up wait time between actions.

Within five days of it being launched, the game made $1.6m in revenue and rose to the top of the mobile game charts and it was also listed as the 86th best game of the decade by Polygon.

“I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' in the past 10 years," Kardashian told TMZ.

"This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions. I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together."

Ahead of the shutdown on April 8, in-app purchases have been turned off in advance according to a notification in the app and the game has also been removed from app stores, though those who still have the game downloaded can play until then.

Fans of the game have since taken to social media to share their nostalgia for the game they began playing a decade ago, and expressed their disappointment at the news of it being shut down.

































It's the end of an era.

