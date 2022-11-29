Julia Fox appeared to defend Kim Kardashian amid ongoing backlash over a Balenciaga campaign which promoted children holding teddies in BDSM outfits.

However, the actress insists we shouldn't be blaming ambassadors, but the 'men' responsible for the campaign.

"I couldn’t help but think, damn, the women who are associated to the brand professionally are getting so much pushback, it’s almost as if they’re the f***ing child molesters", she said in the clip, which was captioned: "It’s the internalised misogyny for me."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.