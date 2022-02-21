Kim Kardashian is one of the most successful people on the planet with booming brands of her own and countless other social campaigns she's part of.

Being largely regarded for revolutionizing social media, it's no wonder so many people praise Kardashian as a trailblazer. Moreover, since her rise to fame, she's become lauded for her iconic style and phenomenal wardrobe apparel.

Perhaps that's why so many people have raised an eyebrow over the years at the way her minimalist home is decorated.

Her home with her ex-husband Kanye West went viral two years ago when Kardashian first gave Architecture Digest a tour of their home.

People called out the monotone look the home had and criticized how plain it was.

In a new video, Kardashian gave her followers another intimate look inside her humble abode that she is raising her four kids in. Though she has made a few changes over the years, many people remain unimpressed by the Skims founder's interior design.

"Everything in my house is really minimal. I find that there's so much chaos out in the world that when I come home I want it to be really quiet and I want everything to feel calming," Kardashian says of her home in the Vogue video.

"Kim’s house really is beautiful but I feel like if you spilled something, kris would appear out of nowhere and murder you like in squid game," wrote one person.

"IT'S FUCKING UGLY GOD I HATE MINIMALISM WITH A BURNING PASSION," said another Twitter user.

Another user said, "This looks like the house that the protagonist of a dystopian science fiction movie wakes up in on the first morning of an experiment they don’t remember agreeing to participate in."

"Rich people brain poison is paying a trendy interior decorator millions of dollars to make your home look like a dystopian 70s sci-fi movie where a fascist ruler sentences dissenters to wander alone in a brutalist mind prison for 1000 years until they go insane," wrote another.

