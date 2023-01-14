Kim Kardashian shares cryptic Instagram post after Kanye West's new marriage rumours

Kanye West has reportedly married the head of architecture at his Yeezy brand, Bianca Censori.

According to reports, the rapper, 45, tied the knot with the 27-year-old creative in "a private ceremony to celebrate their love." The pair were spotted wearing wedding rings while dining at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

However, TMZ suggested that the alleged marriage may not be legal just yet, as a legal marriage licence has not been filed. The pair have also remained quiet about their supposed nuptials.

Since the rumours spiralled online, Ye's ex-wife and reality star Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Stories.

"I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do," she posted as per News AU, before later adding: "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you. People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."

It was also reported that Ye and Censori spent their honeymoon at a luxury resort in Utah.

On Friday (13 January), the Daily Mail reported that Ye and the Australian architect stayed at the Amangiri resort.

The rumours come after West briefly released a new track titled 'Censori Overload', reportedly about his alleged new wife.

The now-deleted caption from December reportedly read: "Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body."

Censori has worked for Ye since November 2020, according to her LinkedIn, after receiving a Masters in Architecture at the University of Melbourne.

