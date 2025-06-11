Trump promises LA ICE raids won't be the last despite protests

Donald Trump has confirmed more ICE raids will be happening across the United States despite protests in L.A spreading across the country and warns more force will be used.

Trump told a reporter in the Oval Office on Tuesday (June 10) that his administration would not tolerate protests against ICE officers and that the military and National Guard would be continually used.

Trump called in the National Guard to L.A. against Governor Gavin Newsom's wishes which he says is a breach of the state's sovereignty and an uncalled for escalation.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings