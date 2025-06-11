Trump's hypocritical use of National Guard in LA called out by Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi has criticised President Donald Trump's reaction to the LA protests this weekend (June 7) highlighting his inconsistent use of the National Guard after they begged for him to send them in on January 6.

The former speaker said, "“On January 6th, we begged the president of the United States to send in the National Guard, he would not do it, And yet, in a contra-constitutional way, he has sent the National Guard into California."



Pelosi's comments come after Trump deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles after protests broke out against ICE raids despite claims by the Governor of California Gavin Newsom saying he did not have permission to do so.

