Kim Kardashian has stirred up further rumours of a feud between herself and her sister Kourtney by posting photos of herself officiating her friend's wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada.

42-year-old Kardashian shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday of herself at the wedding between her friends Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage, where she even oversaw the tieing-of-the-knot between the happy couple.

However, fans felt that something was off in the original caption that Kardashian posted which read: "There’s no one I would have officiated a rock n roll Vegas wedding for other than @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage."

If you have been keeping up with the Kardashians (no pun intended) then you might remember that Kourtney Kardashian got married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Las Vegas in 2022, a ceremony that none of her siblings attended and was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Kourtney and Travis would officially get married in California in May 2022 before having a religious ceremony in Italy just days later but Kim's caption about her recent Las Vegas ceremony has raised eyebrows.





One person wrote: "Feels like such a dig at @kourtneykardash."

Another added: "This whole thing is so wild."

A third said: "So you just gon shade Kourtney lol."

Eventually, Kardashian changed the caption to read: " was so honored to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!! I couldn’t be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage and the surprise from @shaniatwain singing their song to them was and I love the custom @ludovicdesaintsernin dress."

Rumours of a new feud between the sisters were sparked thanks to the trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians which dropped last week.

In the footage, Kourtney accused Kim of turning her wedding in Italy into a "business opportunity" with Dolce and Gabbana, who hosted the wedding. Sister's Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also noted that Kourtney was "livid" about Kim's behaviour but she denies claiming that she was "mindful" of her older sibling on the day.

