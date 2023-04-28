The trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians has dropped. And despite discussions of the family losing their buzz, it's certainly reignited conversations online.

In the explosive teaser, it seems Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's turbulent relationship is going through a rocky patch.

Kourtney, who has married Blink 182's Travis Barker in Italy, accused Kim of using the lavish ceremony as a business opportunity. "It's who she is to her core," the mum of three fumes in the trailer.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

For context, Kourtney's wedding was hosted by designer Dolce & Gabbana. Meanwhile, Kim was announced as the face of the Italian brand earlier this year, sporting a handful of Dolce outfits during the trip.

"My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," Kourtney claims in a confessional clip.

In a separate snippet, Kim asks sister Khloe, "She's mad at me?" She responds: "Livid."

Kendall and Kylie Jenner chime in on the alleged feud as the model tells Kylie: "She felt like her wedding vibes were stripped from her."

A seemingly baffled Kim says she has no idea where the frustrations stem from, telling The Kardashians camera crew: "I'm really confused on how this narrative came into her head."

As for Kourtney's take, she appears to believe her sister's decision was intentional. "People think it's a misunderstanding," she says, adding, "But it's not."

It didn't take long for fans to turn to Twitter with their initial thoughts.

"Kim vs Kourtney round 2. And I’m here for it," one person wrote, referencing the pair's 2020 fight over work ethic clashes.

Another added: "If Kim and Kourtney weren’t sisters, they would not be friends."

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: "Ten times better than the first two [seasons]. Now it all makes sense how you could see the tension between Kourtney and Kim during the wedding special."

The Kardashians will return to Hulu and Disney Plus on 25 May.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.