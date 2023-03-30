Kim Kardashian fans notice 'brave' detail in new Instagram posts

Kim Kardashian has shared more snaps from her recent London trip where she sipped Guinness, attended football matches and met Bukayo Saka before heading to a West End theatre show later in the week.

But, there's one small detail fans have picked up on, and they're calling the reality star "brave" as a result. The London phone boxes.

In a post to Instagram, the Skims founder shared a string of candid snaps with her 350 million followers. The latest photo dump saw the mum-of-four take a break from soccer mom duties and hit the town with her friends.

The first photo shows Kardashian posing in the iconic red phone boxes – which people pointed out can double up as toilets over the weekend.

"Babe I wouldn’t have touched that phone box," one person quipped, while another added: "That phone box smelled like hell I just know it!"

Meanwhile, a third reiterated: "You were brave, most people use those phone boxes as a toilet on a Friday and Saturday night."





It comes after her Poosh founder sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was blasted for hosting a feast in the bathroom.

The "romantic" setup showed a bubble bath surrounded by plates of food and snacks, accompanied by bottles of champagne dotted around the bathroom.

Fans were quick to highlight a leftover burger and chips perched on the toilet seat.

"Food in the bathroom is not the move," one person wrote in a comment that racked up over 2,000 likes, while a second penned: "That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of."

Kardashian later followed up with an Instagram story calling out unimpressed fans. Sharing the photo, she wrote "the comments about this photo" followed by several swirly face emojis.

