A new angle of Kim Kardashian's London pub photo has left people disappointed

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous women on the planet, so when she randomly turned up in a London pub, people were shocked, to say the least.

Images circulated on social media of her holding a pint of Guinness for St. Patricks Day. But now, it appears that the whole thing was orchestrated for reality television with the appearance of another photo showing the whole scene with cameras and crew members.

In a tweet, two pictures of Kardashian in the pub were shared showing how different the reality was from what was initially shared.

One image on the left showed Kardashian holding a pint of Guinness in one hand and a shot glass in the other hand. Text overlaying the clip read: “Thanks for the pint @kimkardashian.”

However, a second picture in the tweet showed the pub with multiple crew members operating cameras and lights, filming the scene.

The tweet caption read: “disappointed to learn that this was the insta vs reality of kim k in the pub.”

Replying to the original poster of the second image, which his since been deleted, one person replied: “I mean…. Maybe a couple cameras I expected, but this crew is almost taking up the whole bar haha and that’s not counting security etc..”

Someone else wrote about the situation: “like why on earth would anyone think that was real like pls be serious these celebs are not your mate.”

As well as the apparently staged St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl, Kardashian was also spotted at an Arsenal football match and at the London Eye with her seven-year-old son Saint, before heading to a Paris Saint-Germain match in France.

