Jimmy Kimmel slams Donald Trump as “not all there” as he gives a rambling, incoherent speech that ended up sounding like a “slot machine”.

During his Wednesday (10 December) night Jimmy Kimmel Live show, the late-night host took aim at the US president for a bizarre speech he gave in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that was supposed to be on the economy but ended up being “almost not at all about the economy”.

Kimmel joked: “He did all his greatest hits – he did windmills, ‘sleepy Joe’, ‘bing, bing, bing’ – all the crowd-pleasers.

“He told the MAGA faithful, who are having trouble making ends meet, that their kids don’t need so many dolls or pencils … The guy who bedazzled [the Oval Office] in gold thinks your child has too many pencils at school.”

In the wide-ranging speech, Trump went off-script so many times at the campaign rally-style event that the team at Jimmy Kimmel Live were able to make a montage of the strange remarks, comments and even weird noises he made throughout the more than 90-minute speech.

- YouTube youtu.be

Kimmel said, “He turns into a slot machine. He is not all there, he really isn’t”.

Elsewhere in the speech, Trump veered into xenophobia and racism, targeting what he called “shithole countries”. Trump questioned why “nice” people from Denmark, Sweden and Norway weren’t moving to the US but, “we always take people from Somalia. Places that are a disaster. Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime”.

Kimmel pointed out: “He put the three whitest countries in the world on the guestlist, black countries, lock the doors. That was extra Trumpy. That might be the worst thing he’s ever said.”

Trump also claimed that “the Indians” got extremely upset that some government staff members are called “chief of staff”.

Kimmel mocked: “I think by Indians he meant Native Americans and another interesting fact, he made all of that up. None of that was true. But, thank you Sitting Bulls**t.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking