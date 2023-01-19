Kim Kardashian triggers new meme craze after buying 'Princess Diana's necklace'

Kim Kardashian has inspired a series of memes about herself after purchasing an iconic piece of jewellry.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 42, bought the famous Attallah Cross worn by Princess Diana through Sotheby’s London annual Royal & Noble auction.

The cross, designed by Garrad, features square-cut amethysts surrounded by diamonds coming in at 5.25 carats.

Kardashian managed to acquire the luxury piece of jewellry within the last five minutes of the auction. Sotheby’s sold it for £163,800 ($176,925), according to The Guardian.

The purchase comes nearly a year after Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s prominent dress on the carpet at the Met Gala, sparking concerns that the reality TV star was hindering the integrity of the dress.

With those same concerns and allusions to the Met Gala dress, people made jokes about Kardashian purchasing other clothing and jewellry items.

Using the phrase, "Kim Kardashian bought" Twitter users mentioned obscure and non-luxurious things.

Some people stretched the joke to include furniture items and historical significance.

The piece is a rare item as, "Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market," according to Kristian Spofforth, head of jewellery at Sotheby's London.



"Especially a piece such as the Attallah cross, which is so colourful, bold, and distinctive."

It is unclear if Kardashian will wear the piece or will only keep it in a collection.

