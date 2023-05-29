Kim Kardashian accused of 'acting middle class' following comments about her kids

Kim Kardashian is used to facing criticism by now and is once again being called out by fans after making a comment about struggling to raise four kids with ‘no one there’.

Last week, the Skims founder went on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose. After their very public divorce, Kim has been openly talking about being a single mother, raising her and Kanye West’s four children.

Talking about the struggles of co-parenting, Kim shared that she can find it very difficult to parent her children and manage their mood swings with ‘no one there’ to help her out.

She added that parent "has been the most challenging thing."

She told Shetty "there are nights I cry myself to sleep, like, 'what just happened?' With all the moods and the personalities."

"Sometimes, it’s nights where we are going hour by house to see if we’re gonna survive. Night by night. If a tantrum comes in, oh my god. Your life is completely upside down," she shared.





The internet were divided by Kim’s comments, with many noting the multiple nannies that Kim is often surrounded by, and that she failed to acknowledge that compared to average mothers she has a lot more support. With some accusing the billionaire of pretending to be 'middle class'.

One person wrote: "She also talks as if she doesn’t have a full staff of people helping her wtf."

Another added: "Kim has four nannies, one assigned to each kid. Motherhood is not hard. Nannies are raising her kids. She needs [to] stop trying to act like she’s middle class."

However, others came to Kim’s defense saying that money and help doesn’t make being a mother any easier, especially a single mother. Fans said that her feelings and pain were valid and that she is still human.

One person said: "She may be extremely successful, and [has] nannies…but what she speaks about with four kids and one mama…is spot on."

Another wote: "Even though she’s a multimillionaire and famous, her story and her pain is still valid. She’s a human like the rest of us, and she’s allowed to feel and suffer, too."

