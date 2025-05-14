Detail in Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery courtroom outfit proves her defiance

Nine years on from the robbery that changed the trajectory of her life, Kim Kardashian this week took the stand at the trial of those behind the 2016 heist that saw the reality star tied up and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewellery.

10 individuals (eight of whom deny involvement) are accused of being behind the incident, taking £7.5 million (€10 million) of valuables from Kardashian, including her engagement ring from Kanye West.

Other jewels taken are thought to include white gold earrings worth €351,000, other earrings, including one pair worth €120,000, a Cartier bracelet worth €95,000, an Hermes bracelet, three white metal bracelets costing €55,000, €94,000 and €100,000 respectively, and a necklace.

Kim Kardashian delivers emotional testimony in Paris robbery trial Cover Media / VideoElephant

Despite being gagged and threatened with a gun during the hotel room ordeal, the now-44-year-old said in a four-hour court hearing that she "forgives" those responsible, particularly as she's now working towards a career in criminal justice, and believes in rehabilitation.

"I do forgive you. But it does not change the emotion and the trauma and how my life has changed. Thank you", she told Aït Khedache, one of those accused.

"This experience changed my life, my family’s life. I work in the justice system. I have always believed in second chances.

"I’ve met people who have committed horrific crimes. I try to have sympathy with them. But I also fight for victims. I appreciate the letter."

But it wasn't Kardashian's bravery appearing in front of those accused of causing her new-found vulnerability that had everyone's attention, but rather a small detail in her choice of outfit for the occasion that demonstrated her defiance.

The star, who is set to appear in Ryan Murphy's new TV series All's Fair, turned up to the Parisian court alongside mother, Kris Jenner, wearing a vintage John Galliano blazer dress, Alaïa sunglasses and Saint Laurent slingback heels - along with millions of dollars worth of jewellery.

Not only was she sporting an $8,100 Briony Raymond ear cuff, and a huge diamond rock on her finger, but also a dazzling 52.17 carat Samer Halimeh New York necklace worth $3 million.

The necklace is made from 18-karat white gold emblazoned with 80 diamonds, including a 10.13-carat pear-shaped center stone, as a big F-you to those accused, not least because Kardashian says she no longer feels safe keeping jewellery in her home, and has endured years of therapy in the aftermath.

"A masterclass in dressing for revenge", one person wrote on X.

"She's rubbing it in their faces that she's still got her rocks, love her", another added.

The trial continues.

