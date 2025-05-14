Kim Kardashian faced 10 defendants on Tuesday (13 May), where she testified at the trial of those suspected of being involved in her 2016 Paris robbery.

The Skims mogul was tearful when she recounted the night at Hotel de Pourtales, believing she "was going to die".

"I said a prayer for my family, and for my sister who would walk in [and find me] and that they would have an okay life after what they saw," she shared.

Kardashian described the "violent act" before three of the suspects, dubbed the 'grandpa robbers' by French media, shared messages to the star. Two of which were in person, while the other was in the form of a written note. Kardashian tearfully said she forgave one of them.

Police said the men left with around $9m worth of jewellery, including Kardashian's $4m engagement ring from her then-husband, Kanye West. Most of the jewellery has never been recovered.

Despite the seriousness of the case, there's one detail that followers of the trial seemingly can't get over.

Court sketches soon made their way onto social media, with many suggesting the artist "did Kim Kardashian dirty".

Another was struggling to see the resemblance:

A third was left asking, "What have they done?"

Meanwhile, another X/Twitter suggested that Kardashian is going to be infuriated by the sketches:

The proceedings, overseen by a trio of judges and a six-member jury, are scheduled to conclude by the end of the week.

